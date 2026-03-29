NASA's Artemis II astronauts will get a proper toilet

NASA 's upcoming Artemis II mission, scheduled for April 1, will see four astronauts embark on a 10-day journey around the Moon. This will be the first crewed lunar flight since Apollo 17 in December 1972. Unlike their Apollo predecessors who had to use plastic bags for waste disposal, the Artemis II crew will have access to a proper space toilet.

Technology Orion features 1st hygiene bay The Orion spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin for NASA, will provide its crew with a "hygiene bay" or bathroom. This is the first time such a facility will be available on a Moon mission. The small space is about as big as a lavatory on a small passenger jet and comes with privacy curtains for added comfort during the journey.

Toilet design Orion toilet replicates ISS UWMS The toilet in Orion's hygiene bay is a replica of the one used on the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS). It is called the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) and features a seat on top of a canister with a long, flexible urine hose. Each Artemis II astronaut will have their own funnel for this hose to ensure maximum hygiene during use.

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