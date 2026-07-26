This is what lurks beneath volcanoes of Jupiter's moon Io

Originally designed to look through Jupiter's thick clouds, Juno's MWR instrument has turned out to be a powerful new tool for studying how heat moves through planetary crusts.

"The discovery that we could see below Io's surface has important implications for studying Earth's volcanoes," said Scott Bolton, co-author of the study and Juno's principal investigator.

He added that similar signatures in the subsurface temperature gradient could provide new insights into terrestrial volcanoes.