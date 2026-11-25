NASA's Mars rover, orbiter go offline due to technical issues
What's the story
NASA's Perseverance rover and Odyssey orbiter, two of the four active missions on Mars, have been temporarily knocked offline due to separate technical issues. The problems come as both spacecraft are already operating beyond their original design lifetimes. Perseverance has been exploring the Martian surface for nearly six years now, while Odyssey has been orbiting since 2001.
Technical glitch
Perseverance's communication system malfunction
The Perseverance rover's communication system has been the main source of its problem.
The rover has two UHF radios for high-rate communications with orbiters relaying data to Earth.
However, one of these radios became unresponsive on October 30, forcing an automatic switch to the backup radio and putting the rover in safe mode.
Further investigations revealed that this backup was transmitting at about half its expected power output.
Orbital malfunction
Odyssey facing a more serious problem
The Odyssey orbiter is facing a more serious problem. One of its four reaction wheels, which are used for pointing the spacecraft, stopped spinning in early November.
This leaves the orbiter with just two working wheels after the first one failed in 2013.
Without at least three wheels, it cannot maintain proper orientation and has to rely on its hydrazine thrusters for stability.
Mission implications
Impact on data relay between Earth and Mars missions
The failures of Perseverance and Odyssey have a direct impact on the data relay between Earth and other Mars missions.
Odyssey is part of a network of four orbiters that transmit data from the surface rovers to Earth.
The other three are NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, ESA's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, and ESA's Mars Express spacecraft.
Communication loss
MAVEN lost contact last December
Last December, NASA lost contact with its MAVEN orbiter after 11 years of operations at Mars.
The spacecraft spun out of control due to a possible radiation-induced single event upset or software issue that caused its flight computer to reboot.
Despite these issues, NASA is preparing to send new missions to Mars, including the Mars Telecommunications Network (MTN) and SkyFall.