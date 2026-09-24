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NASA's new $1.2B telescope to study planet formation
Prima will be a far-infrared observatory

NASA's new $1.2B telescope to study planet formation

By Mudit Dube
Sep 24, 2026
02:06 pm
What's the story

NASA has announced the development of a new far-infrared telescope called Prima (PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics). The mission, which will be capped at $1.2 billion, is aimed at studying how planets, stars and galaxies form and evolve. The observatory will be the first in a new class of NASA astrophysics missions known as Probe Explorers under the agency's long-running Explorers Program.

Mission objectives

Prima will observe the universe in far-infrared wavelengths

Prima will observe the universe in far-infrared wavelengths, a region of the electromagnetic spectrum that is not visible to optical telescopes.

This capability will bridge the gap between existing infrared observatories like the James Webb Space Telescope and radio telescopes.

One of its key goals will be to understand how planets form outside our solar system by studying cold dust and gas associated with planet-forming environments.

Cosmic exploration

The telescope will also look into the evolution of galaxies

In addition to studying planet formation, Prima will also look into the evolution of galaxies and their central black holes over cosmic time.

The observatory will also investigate how dust and heavy elements have built up in the universe.

These studies could provide valuable insights into our understanding of cosmic history and the processes that shaped it.

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Mission management

Prima is scheduled for launch in 2033

Prima is scheduled for launch in 2033, with a planned five-year mission.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California will manage the mission with contributions from Goddard Space Flight Center and Marshall Space Flight Center.

International partners include space agencies/institutions from France, Italy, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and the UK.

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