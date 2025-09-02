NASA finds 2 Earth-sized rocky planets 195 light-years away

NASA 's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has found two rocky exoplanets orbiting a nearby K-type star, TOI-2322. The newly found planets are comparable in size to Earth, with one being Earth-sized and the other larger, and both have short orbital periods. The discovery was detailed in a paper published on the arXiv pre-print server.

TESS's journey TESS's mission and observations of TOI-2322 Launched in 2018, TESS has been surveying some 200,000 of the brightest stars near the Sun for transiting exoplanets. So far, it has found over 7,600 candidate exoplanets (TESS Objects of Interest or TOI), with 686 confirmed. TOI-2322 is a K4-type star located about 195 light-years away from Earth. It was observed by TESS multiple times between 2018 and 2023.

Exoplanet confirmation Confirmation of exoplanets around TOI-2322 The presence of exoplanets around TOI-2322 was confirmed by follow-up observations from a team led by Melissa Hobson at the University of Geneva. The planets were first identified as candidates by TESS. They were then confirmed and characterized using radial velocities and activity indicators from the Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations (ESPRESSO).

Planet profiles Characteristics of TOI-2322 b and c The inner planet, TOI-2322 b, is Earth-sized with a mass less than 2.03 times that of Earth. It orbits its host every 11.3 days at a distance of about 0.09 AU and has an equilibrium temperature of around 329.95 degree Celsius. The outer planet, TOI-2322 c, is larger with a radius nearly 1.87 times that of Earth and an estimated mass about 18 times greater than Earth's.