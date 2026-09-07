NASA satellite image shows leads 60km from North Pole

Arctic sea ice acts like Earth's giant sunshade by reflecting sunlight back into space. When that ice breaks up and exposes dark ocean water, it soaks up heat instead, speeding up warming even more.

While some of these areas might freeze again in autumn, experts say the bigger trend is clear: thinning and breaking sea ice every summer.

The image is a snapshot of an Arctic whose sea ice is becoming thinner, more fragmented, and increasingly vulnerable to the forces of a warming planet, reminding us how quickly things are shifting for wildlife and people in the region.