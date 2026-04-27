NASA says 2 airplane-sized asteroids will pass Earth April 27

HJ3 81ft HR 68ft beyond moon

Asteroid 2026 HJ3 is about 81 feet wide and will pass by at roughly 3.86 million miles from Earth.

Its buddy, 2026 HR, is around 68 feet across and will be about 3.95 million miles away.

For context, that's way farther than the distance from here to the moon, so we're totally in the clear!