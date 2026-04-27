NASA says 2 airplane-sized asteroids will pass Earth April 27
Technology
NASA says two airplane-sized asteroids, 2026 HJ3 and 2026 HR, will swing by Earth on April 27, 2026.
No worries, though: both will cruise past at a safe distance, with zero risk of hitting us.
NASA regularly tracks these flybys to fine-tune its predictions and keep an eye out for any possible threats.
HJ3 81ft HR 68ft beyond moon
Asteroid 2026 HJ3 is about 81 feet wide and will pass by at roughly 3.86 million miles from Earth.
Its buddy, 2026 HR, is around 68 feet across and will be about 3.95 million miles away.
For context, that's way farther than the distance from here to the moon, so we're totally in the clear!