NASA says Adelie penguin pink guano reveals 30-year diet trends
Technology
According to NASA, researchers have discovered that Adelie penguins leave bright pink poop, and it's visible in satellite images.
The color comes from their krill-heavy diet, and by tracking these droppings over 30 years, researchers can see how penguin diets change without bothering the birds.
Guano color signals Antarctic krill declines
The shade of penguin guano actually reveals a lot about climate change in Antarctica.
When sea ice shrinks, krill numbers drop, so penguins eat more fish, leading to lighter-colored poop.
This shift affects not just the birds but also seals and whales.
Thanks to satellite tech, scientists can monitor these remote colonies and get a look at how warming is impacting wildlife.