NASA says asteroid Apophis will pass Earth April 13, 2029
Technology
Heads up, NASA says the giant asteroid Apophis is set to swing by Earth on April 13, 2029.
It will come within about 32187km of us, which is actually closer than many of our satellites.
There is no danger, but it is a rare chance for scientists to get an up-close look at such a huge space rock.
Apophis may experience tiny landslides
Apophis only comes this close once every few thousand years, and with its massive size, more than 1,100 feet wide, it will even be visible to the naked eye in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere if skies are clear.
Scientists are excited because Earth's gravity might trigger tiny landslides on its surface, helping us learn more about what asteroids like this are made of and how they behave.