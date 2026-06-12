NASA schedules June 30 spacewalk to replace Canadarm2 wrist joint
Technology
The Canadarm2, the International Space Station's famous robotic arm, has been stuck since May 27 because of a wrist joint glitch.
NASA says a high motor current is stopping it from moving.
Astronauts are set to head out on a spacewalk June 30 to swap in a spare part. Luckily, the Canadian Space Agency had one ready just in case.
Canadarm2 has helped build the ISS
Since launching in 2001, Canadarm2 has helped build the ISS, grabbed visiting spacecraft, and handled tricky repairs, all while outliving its original design life.
It even notched its 50th spacecraft capture in 2024!
With another Canadian astronaut, Josh Kutryk, heading to space no earlier than September, Canada's tech legacy up there is only growing stronger.