NASA schedules June 30 spacewalk to replace Canadarm2 wrist joint Technology Jun 12, 2026

The Canadarm2, the International Space Station's famous robotic arm, has been stuck since May 27 because of a wrist joint glitch.

NASA says a high motor current is stopping it from moving.

Astronauts are set to head out on a spacewalk June 30 to swap in a spare part. Luckily, the Canadian Space Agency had one ready just in case.