NASA selects SpaceX Falcon Heavy for Rosalind Franklin Mars launch

ExoMars returned to NASA and ESA

The ExoMars program has been through a lot, starting with NASA, switching partners to Russia after funding cuts, and then parting ways with Russia in 2022 due to global tensions.

In 2024, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) teamed up again, and in 2026 NASA selected SpaceX's Falcon Heavy to launch the mission as a symbol of renewed international collaboration and hope for new discoveries on Mars.