NASA selects SpaceX Falcon Heavy for Rosalind Franklin Mars launch
Technology
SpaceX is set to make its first Mars launch contract a reality, with the mission planned for late 2028.
NASA has chosen the Falcon Heavy rocket to send Europe's Rosalind Franklin rover on a mission to search for life on the Red Planet.
The launch is set for late 2028 from Kennedy Space Center, marking a big step for both space agencies.
ExoMars returned to NASA and ESA
The ExoMars program has been through a lot, starting with NASA, switching partners to Russia after funding cuts, and then parting ways with Russia in 2022 due to global tensions.
In 2024, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) teamed up again, and in 2026 NASA selected SpaceX's Falcon Heavy to launch the mission as a symbol of renewed international collaboration and hope for new discoveries on Mars.