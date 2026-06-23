NASA Sentinel-6 flags possible super El Nino after Pacific warming
NASA's Sentinel-6 satellite has picked up rising sea levels and warmer ocean temperatures in the Pacific, hinting that a Super El Nino may already be underway.
This means we might see some pretty big shifts in global weather, so it's an early heads-up for climate disruptions.
El Nino could mirror 1997-98 impacts
Super El Nino events can flip usual weather patterns: think more rain for the US South and southern South America, but drier spells for Australia, Indonesia, and South Asia.
Scientists say this looks a lot like the massive 1997-98 El Nino that brought floods and droughts worldwide.
Governments and experts urge preparedness
Governments and climate experts are keeping a close eye on things since a strong El Nino could affect everything from energy use to farming and water supplies.
The advice? Stay prepared for whatever nature throws our way.