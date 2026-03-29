NASA shares 2024 Hubble and James Webb images of Saturn
NASA has shared some seriously stunning images of Saturn, snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope in 2024.
These photos give us a fresh look at how Saturn's atmosphere works, building on studies from 1997 to 2017.
Thanks to the clarity from both telescopes, scientists can now see Saturn's atmospheric layers in more detail than ever before.
Hubble, Webb reveal contrasting Saturn features
Hubble's August 2024 shot shows off Saturn's classic yellow bands, while Webb's November image highlights reddish tones and rings that appear to glow, which may be related to auroral activity.
By comparing these views, researchers get a much better sense of what's happening across different parts of the planet.
And heads up: NASA says even more detailed images are coming in the 2030s!