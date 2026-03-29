NASA shares 2024 Hubble and James Webb images of Saturn Technology Mar 29, 2026

NASA has shared some seriously stunning images of Saturn, snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope in 2024.

These photos give us a fresh look at how Saturn's atmosphere works, building on studies from 1997 to 2017.

Thanks to the clarity from both telescopes, scientists can now see Saturn's atmospheric layers in more detail than ever before.