NASA skyfall hits supersonic Mars rotor speeds, boosting lift 30%
NASA's SkyFall project hit a milestone by testing new Mars helicopter rotors at supersonic speeds.
The rotor tips reached Mach 1.08, way faster than Ingenuity's subsonic operating limit of about Mach 0.7.
Thanks to this breakthrough, these helicopters can now lift 30% more weight and tackle tougher missions on Mars.
Ingenuity data inform JPL rotor tests
All this progress builds on data from Ingenuity, which flew an impressive 72 times through 2024.
NASA engineers tried out two rotor designs (three-blade and two-blade) in a special chamber at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, pushing them to speeds of up to 3,750 rpm while simulating Martian winds.
SkyFall scouts landings, maps water ice
The SkyFall mission is set for launch in 2028 and will send three upgraded helicopters to Mars.
Their job? Scout landing spots for future astronauts and map underground water ice, making sure these new rotors are ready for the planet's tough conditions and bigger challenges ahead.