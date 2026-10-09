NASA's Crew-12 astronauts return after 8 months in space

The recovery teams on SpaceX ships retrieved the Crew-12 spacecraft and its astronauts shortly after splashdown.

After standard post-flight medical examinations, the astronauts were expected to head back to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

A news conference has been scheduled for October 15, 2026, at 3:30pm EDT by NASA.

The astronauts will talk about their mission and scientific research conducted aboard the ISS during this briefing.