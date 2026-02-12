NASA, SpaceX set to launch Crew-12 to ISS tomorrow
NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to launch Crew-12 on February 13, 2026, from Cape Canaveral after pushing back a day because of rough weather.
The crew is set to dock with the ISS on February 14 at 3:15pm EST, per the latest NASA advisory, kicking off an eight- to nine-month rotation that fills gaps left by earlier missions.
Crew-12's mission will include several groundbreaking experiments
Crew-12 isn't just another trip to space—they'll be running experiments on things like blood flow in zero gravity, fighting pneumonia-causing bacteria, making IV fluids on demand, and growing food with nitrogen-fixing microbes.
All this research helps pave the way for future Moon and Mars missions.
Fun fact: their Dragon capsule has already been to space as part of Crew-4 and Crew-9!