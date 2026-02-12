NASA, SpaceX set to launch Crew-12 to ISS tomorrow

Crew-12's mission will include several groundbreaking experiments

Crew-12 isn't just another trip to space—they'll be running experiments on things like blood flow in zero gravity, fighting pneumonia-causing bacteria, making IV fluids on demand, and growing food with nitrogen-fixing microbes.

All this research helps pave the way for future Moon and Mars missions.

Fun fact: their Dragon capsule has already been to space as part of Crew-4 and Crew-9!