NASA study warns extreme solar storms could threaten today's technology

Lead author Nithin Sivadas explained that Earth's polar ionosphere might not have an upper limit for soaking up solar energy, making big storms riskier for our gadgets and infrastructure.

The team also found that some satellites are overestimating solar wind energy, meaning our current models might not give us enough time to prepare.

As Sivadas put it, we need to prepare better for rare and extreme solar events, especially since one could cause major disruptions on Earth.