NASA study warns extreme solar storms could threaten today's technology
NASA just dropped a study warning that extreme solar storms could hit us harder than we think.
They looked at rare events, like the 1859 Carrington Event, which knocked out old-school telegraphs and made the Northern Lights visible as far south as Florida, and found today's tech could be even more vulnerable.
Nithin Sivadas urges better solar preparedness
Lead author Nithin Sivadas explained that Earth's polar ionosphere might not have an upper limit for soaking up solar energy, making big storms riskier for our gadgets and infrastructure.
The team also found that some satellites are overestimating solar wind energy, meaning our current models might not give us enough time to prepare.
As Sivadas put it, we need to prepare better for rare and extreme solar events, especially since one could cause major disruptions on Earth.