Why NASA shut down an instrument on Voyager 1 probe

NASA has deactivated another scientific instrument on Voyager 1, the farthest spacecraft from Earth. The decision was taken to save power as the probe continues its journey through uncharted interstellar space. The instrument, known as the Low-energy Charged Particles experiment (LECP), measures the structure of interstellar space and was also turned off on Voyager 2 in March 2025.

Space exploration Status of the 2 Voyager probes Launched in 1977, the two Voyager probes were equipped with 10 science instruments each for their flybys of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Now, Voyager 1 is some 25.4 billion kilometers away from Earth, while its twin is about 21.35 billion kilometers away. These are the only active spacecraft outside the heliosphere, the Sun's bubble of magnetic fields and particles that extends far beyond Pluto's orbit.

Energy conservation Why are engineers switching off instruments? Both Voyager probes are powered by radioisotope thermoelectric generators, which convert heat from decaying plutonium into electricity. Since their launch nearly five decades ago, they've been losing an estimated four watts of power every year. This gradual power drain has forced engineers to turn off different instruments over time to preserve each spacecraft's limited power supply, and keep them operational beyond their expected lifespan of five years.

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Power drop Power levels dropped during Voyager 1's scheduled roll maneuver During a scheduled roll maneuver on February 27, the mission team observed an unexpected drop in Voyager 1's power levels. The spacecraft regularly performs these maneuvers to calibrate its magnetometer instrument, which measures the magnetic fields and environments in interstellar space. If the power levels were to drop any further, it could trigger an automatic failsafe called the undervoltage fault protection system.

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