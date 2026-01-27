NASA taps 34 volunteers worldwide to help track Artemis II
NASA has picked 34 volunteers from 14 countries—up from just 10 last time—to help track the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission.
These folks will use ground stations in different parts of the world to monitor Orion's radio signals as it carries four astronauts on a lunar flyby.
What are these volunteers actually doing?
The volunteers will detect Orion's transmissions and send their data back to NASA, where it'll be checked against official standards.
This isn't a paid gig—it's about seeing how well the global community can pitch in and helping improve tracking quality for future missions.
Why does this matter?
Artemis II is a big test run for future Moon and Mars trips, so getting accurate tracking is super important.
The project also brings together government agencies, companies, and amateur groups worldwide—NASA says it's all about building a new global teamwork model for space exploration.