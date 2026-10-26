NASA targets 2028 moon mission with SpaceX Blue Origin competing
NASA's next big moon mission is set for 2028, and the competition is heating up between SpaceX and Blue Origin to see who can build the best lunar lander.
Before that, Artemis III will launch in 2027, with astronauts like Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Andre Douglas, and ESA's Luca Parmitano testing out landers in orbit to get ready for the real thing.
SpaceX and Blue Origin develop landers
SpaceX is busy working on its Starship lander, testing how it lands and transfers fuel in space, while Blue Origin is focused on getting life support and docking systems working for its Blue Moon Mark 2.
NASA will use whichever lander is ready first for Artemis IV, all while keeping an eye on China as it plans its own moon landing by 2030.
The Artemis program isn't just about getting back to the moon.