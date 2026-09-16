NASA tests ASTRA autonomous robots for Moon and Mars missions
Technology
NASA has been testing out some pretty clever autonomous robots at Virginia Tech, hoping to make future Moon and Mars missions smoother.
These bots, part of the ASTRA project, can now pick science targets and make mission calls on their own: no waiting around for instructions from Earth.
That's a big deal when you're on distant missions and can't afford delays.
Robots identify and prioritize targets
During the tests, the robots worked together like an independent science squad, spotting new areas of interest, weighing risks, and juggling tasks all by themselves.
This kind of adaptability means they can handle surprises in tricky environments while still sticking to mission goals.
It's a big step toward sending more self-reliant tech into deep space.