NASA tests lithium-fed MPD ion engine at JPL for Mars

MPD thruster uses 90% less propellant

The MPD thruster uses 90% less propellant than regular chemical rockets, meaning spacecraft can be lighter and move faster.

During the test, its tungsten electrode handled extreme heat, reaching temperatures above 2,800 degrees Celsius, which shows it's tough enough for space.

Jared Isaacman called the breakthrough "real progress" toward sending humans to Mars and that NASA will "We will continue to make strategic investments that will propel that next giant leap."

More tests are coming as NASA aims for even higher power levels in future tests.