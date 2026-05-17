NASA tests Mars rotors at JPL, could increase lift 30%

SkyFall to send 3 Mars helicopters

These breakthroughs are part of the SkyFall mission concept, which plans to send three advanced helicopters to Mars in December 2028.

Engineers tried out two rotor designs; the longer two-blade version hit near-supersonic speeds with fewer spins, making it extra efficient.

Unlike Ingenuity (which was mostly a test flight), these new helicopters will actually explore places rovers may struggle to reach, helping us learn more about the Red Planet's terrain.