NASA tests Mars rotors at JPL, could increase lift 30%
NASA just tested new helicopter rotors for Mars, pushing them past the speed of sound in a simulated Martian environment.
Thanks to 137 trials at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the tests suggested the designs could increase lift capability by 30%, which could allow future Mars helicopters to carry heavier science instruments and bigger batteries over greater distances.
SkyFall to send 3 Mars helicopters
These breakthroughs are part of the SkyFall mission concept, which plans to send three advanced helicopters to Mars in December 2028.
Engineers tried out two rotor designs; the longer two-blade version hit near-supersonic speeds with fewer spins, making it extra efficient.
Unlike Ingenuity (which was mostly a test flight), these new helicopters will actually explore places rovers may struggle to reach, helping us learn more about the Red Planet's terrain.