NASA tests Meteomatics US1k 1-km model at Wallops Flight Facility Technology Apr 09, 2026

NASA is trying out a new weather model called US1k at its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Built by Meteomatics, US1k predicts the weather on a super-detailed 1-kilometer grid and updates every 15 minutes (way sharper than other solutions).

This could be a game changer for anyone who needs to keep an eye on sudden weather shifts, from rocket launches to outdoor events.