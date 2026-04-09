NASA tests Meteomatics US1k 1-km model at Wallops Flight Facility
Technology
NASA is trying out a new weather model called US1k at its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Built by Meteomatics, US1k predicts the weather on a super-detailed 1-kilometer grid and updates every 15 minutes (way sharper than other solutions).
This could be a game changer for anyone who needs to keep an eye on sudden weather shifts, from rocket launches to outdoor events.
US1k offers clear forecasts for decisions
Getting the forecast right isn't just about space missions: think back to Apollo 12 getting struck by lightning!
can use US1k's clear, easy-to-read data for better decisions.