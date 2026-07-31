NASA to launch Roman telescope to L2 to support JWST

NASA is preparing to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on August 30, 2026, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Once in space, it'll hang out about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth at the Sun-Earth L2 point and start scanning huge sections of the universe.

The cool part? It's designed to work hand-in-hand with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), so we're about to get an even clearer picture of what's out there.