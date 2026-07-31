NASA to launch Roman telescope to L2 to support JWST
NASA is preparing to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on August 30, 2026, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
Once in space, it'll hang out about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth at the Sun-Earth L2 point and start scanning huge sections of the universe.
The cool part? It's designed to work hand-in-hand with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), so we're about to get an even clearer picture of what's out there.
Telescope to map 1 billion galaxies
This telescope packs a 2.4-meter mirror and a Wide Field Instrument that can snap images covering roughly 100 times more sky than Hubble at once.
Over its five-year mission, Roman aims to map around 1 billion galaxies, hunt for dark energy and dark matter clues, and spot thousands of exoplanets using gravitational microlensing.
All this data will help JWST zoom in for deeper studies, so together, they're set to unlock some big cosmic mysteries.