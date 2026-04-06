NASA to livestream Artemis II Moon flyby on Netflix, YouTube

NASA 's Artemis II mission is gearing up for a landmark lunar flyby today, an event that will be streamed live on YouTube and Netflix, among other platforms. The nearly seven-hour-long flyby will start at around 6:45pm GMT (12:15am IST tomorrow) and end at around 1:20am GMT tomorrow. This is the first time in over half a century that astronauts will be flying around the Moon.

Mission details Where to watch the lunar flyby The Artemis II crew will be flying behind the far side of the Moon, a view never seen by humans before. NASA will livestream this historic event on its website, YouTube, Amazon, and Netflix with commentary from both the astronauts and experts at Mission Control in Houston. However, due to the long distance - which is farther than any human has ever traveled from Earth - video quality may be affected.

Mission challenges Communication blackout expected during flyby During the flyby, there will be a 40-minute communication blackout as the astronauts go behind the Moon. The Artemis II mission was launched on April 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It is expected to break Apollo 13's distance record by 6,600km, reaching a maximum distance of 406,772km from Earth.

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Astronomical events A rare solar eclipse The Moon will look "about the size of a basketball held at arm's length," Noah Petro, head of NASA's planetary geology lab, said. Toward the end of the flyby, astronauts will witness a rare solar eclipse as their spacecraft aligns perfectly with the Moon and Sun for about 53 minutes. This will make the star disappear from view.

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