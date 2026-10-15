NASA to send SkyFall helicopters to Mars in 2028
Technology
NASA is sending its new SkyFall helicopters to Mars in 2028, aiming to explore places that rovers just can't reach.
The plan is to fly them over the planet's northern hemisphere during spring, dodging those infamous Martian dust storms and opening up fresh ground for discovery.
SkyFall helicopters have 300km range
These next-generation choppers, built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and AeroVironment, can travel up to 300km per mission, way farther than previous drones.
They'll be dropped straight from their carrier spacecraft (no extra landers needed), making things safer and cheaper.
Each helicopter packs five instruments to study Mars's surface, underground layers, and atmosphere, with future missions guided by what scientists find most interesting along the way.