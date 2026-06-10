NASA to test MIT dual mode thruster earliest November 2026
NASA is gearing up to test a cool new propulsion system from MIT in 2026.
This tech packs both chemical and electric thrusters into one small unit, all powered by a single, less toxic propellant called ASCENT.
The goal? Make small satellites more cost-efficient and way more flexible for different missions.
The big test flight is set for NASA's Green Propulsion Dual Mode cubesat spacecraft, no earlier than November 2026.
Dual mode thruster uses ascent propellant
The dual-mode thruster, designed by former MIT postdoctoral student Amelia Bruno, lets satellites switch between quick maneuvers and precise adjustments using just one fuel.
ASCENT isn't just safer; it's already been tested with NASA before and could help satellites do things like track storms or other Earth-observing missions.
If all goes well, this could open up a lot of new possibilities for space research and Earth monitoring.