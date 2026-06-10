NASA to test MIT dual mode thruster earliest November 2026

Dual mode thruster uses ascent propellant

The dual-mode thruster, designed by former MIT postdoctoral student Amelia Bruno, lets satellites switch between quick maneuvers and precise adjustments using just one fuel.

ASCENT isn't just safer; it's already been tested with NASA before and could help satellites do things like track storms or other Earth-observing missions.

If all goes well, this could open up a lot of new possibilities for space research and Earth monitoring.