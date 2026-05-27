NASA unveils lunar base near south pole, crew by 2032

NASA sets 3 phase build timeline

The lunar base will be built in three phases, with Phase One running from now through 2029, Phase Two running from 2029 to 2032, and Phase Three starting in 2032 and continuing far into the future.

First up: exploring the site with MoonFall drones in 2028 (bought under a $75 million deal with Firefly Aerospace).

NASA's also putting $439 million into new Lunar Terrain Vehicles from Astrolab and Lunar Outpost — these rovers will explore and work autonomously, arriving via Blue Origin's Blue Moon lander before Artemis 4 touches down near the lunar south pole in late 2028.

It's a pretty bold step forward for living (and working) on another world.