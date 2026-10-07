NASA unveils method to track Earth's center of mass precisely
NASA just rolled out a new way to track how Earth's center of mass moves: think of it as figuring out exactly where our planet balances.
Tiny shifts happen all the time thanks to melting snow, moving ocean water, and dense winter air, and seasonal atmospheric changes.
This matters more than you'd guess: pinpointing these movements helps keep satellite navigation and global mapping on track.
NASA uses laser GPS orbital data
To nail down these measurements, NASA combined laser measurements, GPS, and orbital data, basically using space tech teamwork.
The method even accounts for the Earth's crust bending when water or ice moves around.
Getting this right isn't just science for science's sake; it's crucial for things like shipping routes, precision farming, and making sure our maps stay accurate as Earth keeps changing.