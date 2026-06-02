NASA unveils Pegasus and CLV-1 electric rovers for Artemis missions Technology Jun 02, 2026

NASA just showed off two new lunar rovers, Pegasus and CLV-1, that are set to join the Artemis missions and help build a future moon base.

Both are electric, can carry two astronauts, and zip around at up to 9.66km/h.

You can drive them from inside, control them from Earth, or let them run on their own.