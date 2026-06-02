NASA unveils Pegasus and CLV-1 electric rovers for Artemis missions
NASA just showed off two new lunar rovers, Pegasus and CLV-1, that are set to join the Artemis missions and help build a future moon base.
Both are electric, can carry two astronauts, and zip around at up to 9.66km/h.
You can drive them from inside, control them from Earth, or let them run on their own.
Rovers built for harsh lunar conditions
These rovers are made to handle wild temperature swings, intense radiation, and gritty lunar dust.
Pegasus gets its electrification technology from General Motors, while Goodyear helped develop the wheels and tire systems.
NASA's going with simpler, modular designs this time so upgrades and fixes can happen faster as lunar exploration keeps expanding.
Rovers support long term lunar exploration
Pegasus and CLV-1 will help astronauts and make missions smoother overall, basically making life on the moon a bit easier as NASA gears up for long-term exploration.