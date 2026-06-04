NASA unveils website for Artemis $20 billion moon base

NASA 3-phase plan through 2032 and beyond

The project rolls out in three phases: first up is sending over four tons of gear; next comes semipermanent infrastructure with solar arrays, nuclear power systems, upgraded rovers, and early living modules (2029 to 2032); finally, from 2032 onwards NASA plans routine crew rotations and bigger habitats.

Blue Origin, Astrobotic, and Intuitive Machines are on board for rover and lander missions.