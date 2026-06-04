NASA unveils website for Artemis $20 billion moon base
Technology
NASA just dropped a new website for its $20 billion moon base program, part of the Artemis mission.
The goal? Build a lasting outpost near the moon's south pole where astronauts can live and work.
By 2029, they're planning up to 25 missions, including 21 landings, to test rovers, drones, nuclear heaters, and communication technology.
NASA 3-phase plan through 2032 and beyond
The project rolls out in three phases: first up is sending over four tons of gear; next comes semipermanent infrastructure with solar arrays, nuclear power systems, upgraded rovers, and early living modules (2029 to 2032); finally, from 2032 onwards NASA plans routine crew rotations and bigger habitats.
Blue Origin, Astrobotic, and Intuitive Machines are on board for rover and lander missions.