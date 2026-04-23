NASA unveils 'Your Name in Landsat' project to spell names
Technology
NASA just dropped a fun new project called "Your Name in Landsat," where you can see your name spelled out across real landscapes using satellite images.
Released for Earth Day, it uses actual patterns from space that look like letters, so your name is rendered from Earth landscape imagery.
Enter your name for Landsat image
All you have to do is type your name into the tool, and you'll get a custom image made from real satellite data.
It's not just about seeing your name: This is NASA's way of showing how Landsat satellites help track changes on Earth, like climate shifts and deforestation, while making science feel personal and interactive.