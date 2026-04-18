NASA will ignite fuel samples on the Moon late 2026
Technology
NASA is preparing a wild experiment called FM2, where it will actually ignite fuel samples on the Moon in late 2026.
The goal: To see how fire really behaves in lunar gravity, something we've never tested before.
It's all about making sure future Artemis astronauts stay safe as more people head to the Moon.
FM2 results will inform spacesuit design
Fire acts weirdly in space: think floating, round flames instead of what we see on Earth.
While NASA has rules for safe materials, no one knows exactly how flames spread with just lunar gravity.
FM2's results will help design better spacesuits and make upcoming Artemis missions safer for Artemis astronauts.