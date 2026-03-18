NASA will land on Moon every month starting 2027

Why monthly trips?

These monthly trips are part of NASA's CLPS program, which teams up with private companies to deliver gear and technology for Moon landings through 2028 (with a $2.6 billion budget).

To pull this off, NASA is updating its Artemis program, adding extra Orion spacecraft flights and planning at least one crewed lunar landing in 2028, with a possible second landing that year, all aimed at establishing initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030.

Isaacman says building things like navigation tools and nuclear power systems is key if we want people to live on the Moon for real.