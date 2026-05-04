NASA X-59 aces Mojave Desert tests, advances quiet supersonic flight

NASA plans US community test flights

During these tests, pilots tried out tricky maneuvers, like climbs, descents, and even introducing deliberate vibrations into the aircraft's structure, to make sure everything stays safe at high speeds.

The X-59 stands out with its long body and top-mounted engine designed to turn that classic sonic boom into a softer sonic thump.

If all goes well, NASA plans to fly it over US communities eventually to see how people react—and maybe change the rules so quiet supersonic travel could actually happen one day.