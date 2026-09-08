NASA X-59 completes supersonic flight ahead of 2026 sound tests

The X-59 is not your average jet: it is built to break the sound barrier without those loud sonic booms, aiming for a much softer "sonic thump" instead.

Later this year, tests will check if the design really keeps things quiet in the acoustic validation phase.

If it works out, this tech could lead to faster flights that do not disturb people on the ground, a big step forward for commercial aviation.

As project manager Cathy Bahm put it, these flights are showing that the design and performance models are really coming together.