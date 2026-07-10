NASA's Anil Menon spending 8 months aboard ISS testing tech

Menon testing blood flow, IV fluids

Menon will study how microgravity changes blood flow and veins, and he'll experiment with making IV fluids from the station's water, a big step for treating astronauts far from Earth.

He's also bringing augmented reality tools to boost medical care in space and will work on creating advanced crystals for computers and medical devices.

With a background in medicine, military service, and even time at SpaceX, Menon brings serious experience (and some global perspective) to this adventure.