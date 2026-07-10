NASA's Anil Menon spending 8 months aboard ISS testing tech
NASA's Anil Menon is gearing up for an eight-month stay on the International Space Station, blasting off July 14, 2026, with two Russian crewmates.
His mission centers on figuring out how living in space affects the human body and testing new tech that could make future deep-space trips safer.
Menon testing blood flow, IV fluids
Menon will study how microgravity changes blood flow and veins, and he'll experiment with making IV fluids from the station's water, a big step for treating astronauts far from Earth.
He's also bringing augmented reality tools to boost medical care in space and will work on creating advanced crystals for computers and medical devices.
With a background in medicine, military service, and even time at SpaceX, Menon brings serious experience (and some global perspective) to this adventure.