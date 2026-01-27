NASA's Artemis 2 crew gears up for historic moon mission

What's happening next?

Artemis 2 will send humans around the Moon for the first time since 1972, with a 10-day lunar flyby planned.

While in quarantine at Johnson Space Center, the team keeps training and gets regular health checks. About six days before launch, they'll move to Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Meanwhile, NASA is prepping a key rocket fueling test on February 2 to make sure everything's ready for this big step back into deep space.