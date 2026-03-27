NASA's Artemis 2 marks 1st lunar flyby since Apollo

Diverse Artemis 2 crew tests systems

This mission is a big deal for space exploration and representation.

Commander Reid Wiseman leads a diverse team: Christina Koch will be the first woman on a lunar crew, Victor Glover becomes the first person of color on such a mission, and Jeremy Hansen represents Canada.

Artemis 2 will test vital systems for future trips, and it's all part of NASA's bigger plan to land people on the moon again by 2028.