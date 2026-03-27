NASA's Artemis 2 marks 1st lunar flyby since Apollo
Technology
NASA is about to make history with Artemis 2, the first time astronauts will fly around the moon since the Apollo era.
Set for launch on April 1, 2026, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, four astronauts will undertake a roughly 10-day mission that will take them around the moon and back in an Orion capsule.
Diverse Artemis 2 crew tests systems
This mission is a big deal for space exploration and representation.
Commander Reid Wiseman leads a diverse team: Christina Koch will be the first woman on a lunar crew, Victor Glover becomes the first person of color on such a mission, and Jeremy Hansen represents Canada.
Artemis 2 will test vital systems for future trips, and it's all part of NASA's bigger plan to land people on the moon again by 2028.