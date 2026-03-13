NASA's Artemis 2 mission to moon gets go-ahead

Blastoff is targeted for April 1 (no official launch time announced, with backup windows through early April). Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen will spend 10 days in space, circling Earth twice before heading toward the moon. It's not a landing yet, but it's a huge leap forward.

NASA has fixed hardware issues ahead of launch

Artemis 2 is all about testing how humans and technology handle deep space together. These results will shape future missions: think moon landings by 2028 and planning for human missions to Mars in the 2040s.

Plus, NASA implemented a design fix and installed a modified quick-disconnect on the upper stage, along with other component replacements, to address hardware issues ahead of launch.

If you're into space or just want to see what's next for humanity beyond Earth, this is one to watch.