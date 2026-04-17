NASA's Artemis 2 Orion 'Integrity' returns with minor scorch marks

NASA kept heat shield, adjusted trajectory

NASA stuck with the old heat shield design for this flight but tweaked the re-entry path to keep things cooler, and it paid off.

Looking ahead, they'll change the heat shield for future missions.

Artemis three will focus on docking in Earth orbit with one or both of the program's privately developed lunar landers, specifically SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon, while Artemis four aims for a tricky landing near the Moon's south pole.