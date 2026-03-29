NASA's Artemis 2 targets April 1 crewed Moonflight since Apollo
NASA's Artemis 2, currently targeting liftoff on April 1, 2026, is sending four astronauts around the Moon, the first crewed lunar trip since the Apollo days.
This time, they'll have a much-improved ride in the Orion capsule, complete with a modern space toilet that offers way more privacy and comfort than what Apollo crews had to deal with.
Orion toilet jettisons urine, returns solids
The Orion toilet is modeled after the one on the International Space Station (ISS), with a seat, flexible urine hose, and separate funnels for hygiene.
On this 10-day trip, urine will be released into space while solid waste comes back to Earth.
There's also contingency equipment — urine collection bags — based on Apollo-era toilet technology, to be used if needed.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen pointed out how important this new hygiene bay is for giving crew members personal space, a big step up from previous missions and key for future exploration.