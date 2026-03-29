NASA's Artemis 2 targets April 1 crewed Moonflight since Apollo

Orion toilet jettisons urine, returns solids

The Orion toilet is modeled after the one on the International Space Station (ISS), with a seat, flexible urine hose, and separate funnels for hygiene.

On this 10-day trip, urine will be released into space while solid waste comes back to Earth.

There's also contingency equipment — urine collection bags — based on Apollo-era toilet technology, to be used if needed.

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen pointed out how important this new hygiene bay is for giving crew members personal space, a big step up from previous missions and key for future exploration.