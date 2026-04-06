NASA's Artemis crew living aboard Orion on 21-day lunar mission

Life on Orion: sleeping, meals, safety

Life on Orion is a bit like space camping. Astronauts share close quarters, sleep in wall-mounted bags, and eat quick, packaged meals together.

High-tech systems keep the air fresh and temperatures just right while traveling far from Earth.

For safety, Orion protects the crew from radiation and micrometeoroids, and if there's a solar storm, astronauts can take shelter in special storage areas.