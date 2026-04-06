NASA's Artemis crew living aboard Orion on 21-day lunar mission
NASA's Artemis astronauts call the Orion spacecraft home as they head to the Moon.
It's both their living space and office, fitting up to four crew members for 21 days at a stretch: think two minivans' worth of room, floating in space.
Life on Orion: sleeping, meals, safety
Life on Orion is a bit like space camping. Astronauts share close quarters, sleep in wall-mounted bags, and eat quick, packaged meals together.
High-tech systems keep the air fresh and temperatures just right while traveling far from Earth.
For safety, Orion protects the crew from radiation and micrometeoroids, and if there's a solar storm, astronauts can take shelter in special storage areas.
Orion's European Service Module supplies water/power/oxygen
Orion relies on its European Service Module for essentials like water, power, and oxygen: basically everything needed to stay safe and comfortable during their cosmic road trip.