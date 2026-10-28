NASA's Artemis I finds unexpected lunar radiation, informs astronaut safety
NASA's Artemis I mission just found that radiation near the moon isn't quite what scientists expected. It's different from what we get closer to Earth.
Using some pretty advanced crystal detectors on the Orion spacecraft back in 2022, researchers picked up on these unusual levels.
This info is a big deal for keeping astronauts safe during future trips to the moon.
Polish crystals detect particle tracks
The special detectors, designed by a team in Poland, could spot changes in radiation right inside the crystals: the crystals eliminate the chemical-etching step, though the tracks still have to be analyzed optically under a microscope.
Turns out, powerful galactic particles shape space radiation near the moon.
The good news? While levels were higher than around Earth, they weren't as dramatic as might be assumed, so this helps scientists plan better protection for future lunar explorers.