NASA's Artemis II beams Moon images at 260 Mbps
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission pulled off something big: it sent high-speed images from the Moon to Earth using a new laser terminal that costs less than $5 million.
The tech, built by Observable Space and Quantum Opus and operated by the Australian National University, hit speeds of 260 megabits per second, making space communication much more affordable.
Observable Space system decodes Orion spacecraft
The system combines smart software and a telescope from Observable Space with a special sensor from Quantum Opus to decode signals from the Orion spacecraft.
Dan Roelker, CEO of Observable Space, says this breakthrough could soon boost satellite data around the world.
He summed it up nicely: "We can scale this over the next year or more,"