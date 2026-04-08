NASA's Artemis II captures Earthset behind Moon, recalling Apollo 8

Artemis II sees Earthrise and eclipse

The photo shows earth's shadowy side with bright clouds over Australia and Oceania, plus a close-up of the moon's rugged Ohm crater.

Artemis II is making history as part of NASA's push to send people back to the moon after more than 50 years.

The crew also saw an Earthrise, caught a solar eclipse from space, and set a new record for how far astronauts have traveled from home.