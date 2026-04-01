NASA's Artemis II crew snaps rare far side photos
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew just pulled off a space first, snapping photos of the Moon's far side, a region humans had rarely seen in detail.
As astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen cruised over 405554km from Earth aboard Orion, they watched our planet slowly vanish behind the lunar horizon.
New images show rugged lunar terrain
These new images give us a fresh look at the Moon's rugged craters and dark plains: places even Apollo missions couldn't fully explore.
The crew was clearly moved by the view; Glover called the "terminator" (where day meets night on the Moon) captivating, while Koch reflected on how special it is that Earth supports life.
More images are coming once they're back and processed.