NASA's Artemis II: Humans headed back beyond the Moon (finally!) Technology Jan 15, 2026

NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis II, aiming for February 2026.

The massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will roll out at Kennedy Space Center, setting up a mission that'll send astronauts farther than anyone's gone since 1972.

The plan? A 10-day trip looping around the Moon on a smart, fuel-saving path—no landing, but a big step toward future lunar missions.