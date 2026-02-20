NASA's Artemis II is 1 step closer to the Moon
NASA just nailed a major pre-launch test for Artemis II—the mission that'll send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.
On February 19, engineers at Kennedy Space Center loaded up the giant SLS rocket with more than 700,000 gallons of fuel and ran through two countdowns, making sure everything's ready to roll.
Meet the crew of Artemis II
Artemis II is about to make space history with a 10-day lunar flyby—something no one's done since Apollo.
The crew? Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch (all from NASA), and Jeremy Hansen from Canada.
If all goes as planned, they launch March 6.
This is a big leap toward putting people back on the Moon—and maybe Mars someday—so if you're into space or just want to see what humans can pull off next, keep an eye out for updates!