NASA's Artemis II is 1 step closer to the Moon

Meet the crew of Artemis II

Artemis II is about to make space history with a 10-day lunar flyby—something no one's done since Apollo.

The crew? Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch (all from NASA), and Jeremy Hansen from Canada.

If all goes as planned, they launch March 6.

This is a big leap toward putting people back on the Moon—and maybe Mars someday—so if you're into space or just want to see what humans can pull off next, keep an eye out for updates!